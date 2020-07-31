Watch: NHL Players ALL STAND During US National Anthem

Players at an NHL exhibition match Tuesday all stood in solidarity as the US national anthem played, a stark contrast to NBA and MLB players who have been taking a knee at the start of games.

Footage from Thursday shows Pittsburg Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers players all standing as the anthem plays, setting the league apart from other sports where players have been kneeling for Black Lives Matter and other social justice groups.

“I just became a hockey fan,” one person commented on Twitter.

At the first MLB game of the season last week, players for both the Yankees and Nationals took a knee ahead of the game.

Likewise, New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz players all knelt Thursday during the NBA’s first game of the season.


Why should Americans of any biological makeup continue to give these enemies of Freedom the floor?

