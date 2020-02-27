Watch: Nick Fuentes Fires Up Crowd With 'America First' Speech

Nick Fuentes discussed the progress of the “America First” movement in a speech at the National File Emergency Save the First Amendment Summit Wednesday night in Washington DC:

Fuentes also broke down the rampant political censorship facing conservative and independent pundits.

Also, Michael Flynn Jr. made a surprise appearance at the summit delivering the latest details on his family and what’s planned for the future.

Be sure to watch the summit in its entirety below:

Michael Flynn Jr. Speaks Out On His Family's Political Persecution By The Deep State

Watch: 'Emergency Save The First Amendment Summit' in Full

Watch: Alex Jones and Infowars at CPAC 2020

What? Rod “The Rat” Rosenstein’s Sister Is CDC Dr. Who Countered Trump on Coronavirus

Judge Berman Jackson Calls For Suspension of First Amendment in Stone Case

