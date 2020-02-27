Watch: Nick Fuentes Fires Up Crowd With 'America First' Speech

Nick Fuentes discussed the progress of the “America First” movement in a speech at the National File Emergency Save the First Amendment Summit Wednesday night in Washington DC:

Fuentes also broke down the rampant political censorship facing conservative and independent pundits.

Also, Michael Flynn Jr. made a surprise appearance at the summit delivering the latest details on his family and what’s planned for the future.

Be sure to watch the summit in its entirety below:

Don’t forget, boosting your immune system during a crisis is just as important as storable food! Don't wait until it's all gone!