WATCH NOW: Alex Jones LIVE At The National Press Club

Alex Jones and other noted guests are speaking at the National Press Club in Washington, DC, on Tuesday to discuss the recent deluge of anti-free speech lawsuits and the ongoing censorship of independent press:

YouTube:

Facebook:

Twitter:

Also watch segments on Real News with David Knight:

Speaker Order
Opening comments by Rob Dew, Infowars.com News Director

Jack Posobiec, Citizens For Trump & Journalist for One America News Network
Dr. Jerome Corsi, Infowars.com Contributing Editor & Best-Selling Author of Numerous Books

Alex Jones, Founder & Publisher of Infowars.com
Andrew Grossman, Attorney for Alex Jones & Infowars.com

LeeAnn McAdoo, Infowars.com Reporter
Roger Stone, Infowars.com Contributing Editor

Lee Stranahan, Journalist & Founder of CitizenJournalismSchool.com
Lucian Wintrich, DC Correspondent for Gateway Pundit

Alex Jones – Q&A Session with the Press

Location and Time
The National Press Club in Washington, DC
Zenger Room
9:00AM EST / 8:00AM CST
529 14th St. NW, 13th Floor
Washington, DC 20045
202-662-7500


Related Articles

Schumer: It's Time to Vote on Legislation Protecting Mueller

Schumer: It’s Time to Vote on Legislation Protecting Mueller

U.S. News
Comments
Texas to Send Up to 1,400 Troops to U.S.-Mexico Border

Texas to Send Up to 1,400 Troops to U.S.-Mexico Border

U.S. News
Comments

Foreign Spies Target US Colleges in Search of Secrets

U.S. News
Comments

Video: Ingraham Returns, Slams ‘The Chilling Effect On Free Speech’

U.S. News
Comments

Outrage After Two Men Sentenced to Probation In Brutal Gang Rape of 13-Year-Old Girl

U.S. News
Comments

Comments