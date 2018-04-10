WATCH NOW: Alex Jones LIVE At The National Press Club

Alex Jones and other noted guests are speaking at the National Press Club in Washington, DC, on Tuesday to discuss the recent deluge of anti-free speech lawsuits and the ongoing censorship of independent press:
Alex Jones Live At The National Press Club https://t.co/kiRpnWGtDv
— Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) April 10, 2018
Also watch segments on Real News with David Knight:
Speaker Order
Opening comments by Rob Dew, Infowars.com News Director
Jack Posobiec, Citizens For Trump & Journalist for One America News Network
Dr. Jerome Corsi, Infowars.com Contributing Editor & Best-Selling Author of Numerous Books
Alex Jones, Founder & Publisher of Infowars.com
Andrew Grossman, Attorney for Alex Jones & Infowars.com
LeeAnn McAdoo, Infowars.com Reporter
Roger Stone, Infowars.com Contributing Editor
Lee Stranahan, Journalist & Founder of CitizenJournalismSchool.com
Lucian Wintrich, DC Correspondent for Gateway Pundit
Alex Jones – Q&A Session with the Press
Location and Time
The National Press Club in Washington, DC
Zenger Room
9:00AM EST / 8:00AM CST
529 14th St. NW, 13th Floor
Washington, DC 20045
202-662-7500