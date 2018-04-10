WATCH NOW: Alex Jones LIVE At The National Press Club

Alex Jones and other noted guests are speaking at the National Press Club in Washington, DC, on Tuesday to discuss the recent deluge of anti-free speech lawsuits and the ongoing censorship of independent press:

YouTube:



Facebook:



Twitter:

Alex Jones Live At The National Press Club https://t.co/kiRpnWGtDv — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) April 10, 2018

Also watch segments on Real News with David Knight:



Speaker Order

Opening comments by Rob Dew, Infowars.com News Director

Jack Posobiec, Citizens For Trump & Journalist for One America News Network

Dr. Jerome Corsi, Infowars.com Contributing Editor & Best-Selling Author of Numerous Books

Alex Jones, Founder & Publisher of Infowars.com

Andrew Grossman, Attorney for Alex Jones & Infowars.com

LeeAnn McAdoo, Infowars.com Reporter

Roger Stone, Infowars.com Contributing Editor

Lee Stranahan, Journalist & Founder of CitizenJournalismSchool.com

Lucian Wintrich, DC Correspondent for Gateway Pundit

Alex Jones – Q&A Session with the Press

Location and Time

The National Press Club in Washington, DC

Zenger Room

9:00AM EST / 8:00AM CST

529 14th St. NW, 13th Floor

Washington, DC 20045

202-662-7500