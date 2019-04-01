Watch Now: Alex Jones Storms Beto Rally, Faces Angry Liberals

Infowars founder Alex Jones hit the streets of Austin, Texas to bring the information war to the third dimension as he bullhorned the “Beto for America” rally Saturday night.

Jones was escorted out of the rally by police after mobs of violent leftists surrounded him after the event.

See liberals enraged by Alex’s presence in the clip below:

Owen Shroyer also attended the rally but he was dressed in a cow outfit to mock the Democrat candidate’s cattle poetry.

Beto Supporters Stumpted By Facts https://t.co/1JVxddzo7y — Beto O'Shroyer (@allidoisowen) March 31, 2019

Beto O’Shroyer Live At Austin Beto Rally https://t.co/WLL9qcLjxc — Beto O'Shroyer (@allidoisowen) March 31, 2019

Bovines For Beto Is A Moovement https://t.co/txyZeKz6V5 — Beto O'Shroyer (@allidoisowen) March 31, 2019