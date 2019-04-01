Watch Now: Alex Jones Storms Beto Rally, Faces Angry Liberals

Infowars founder Alex Jones hit the streets of Austin, Texas to bring the information war to the third dimension as he bullhorned the “Beto for America” rally Saturday night.

Jones was escorted out of the rally by police after mobs of violent leftists surrounded him after the event.

See liberals enraged by Alex’s presence in the clip below:

Owen Shroyer also attended the rally but he was dressed in a cow outfit to mock the Democrat candidate’s cattle poetry.


Wealthy San Francisco Liberals Fight Homeless Shelter Being Built Near Their Mansions

Poll: Two Thirds Of Democrats Refuse To Believe No Collusion

Investigate Steele Dossier As Russian Disinformation, Intel Experts Say

AP Says Beto Spoke in 'His Native Spanish'

Kellyanne Conway tells Fox News viewers to Google "creepy Uncle Joe videos"

