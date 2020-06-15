WATCH: OANN’s Jack Posobiec Films Inside Seattle’s ‘Autonomous’ Zone

Jack Posobiec, the Washington, DC-based correspondent for One America News Network (OANN), broadcast live from the Seattle, Washington, “autonomous” zone Monday morning, revealing that he had been undercover there since Friday.

Posobiec streamed live on Periscope for just over 20 minutes as he appeared to be leaving the six-block region known as the “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone” (CHAZ) — or, more recently, the “Capitol Hill Occupied (or Organized) Protest” (CHOP).

Field Source LIVE in CapHill https://t.co/NjI59m3sd0 — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) June 15, 2020

The CHAZ was set up last week after the Seattle Police Department was ordered by local authorities to abandon the Eastern Precinct after days of confrontation with Black Lives Matter demonstrators, who quickly took over the area.

