WATCH: OANN’s Jack Posobiec Films Inside Seattle’s ‘Autonomous’ Zone

Jack Posobiec, the Washington, DC-based correspondent for One America News Network (OANN), broadcast live from the Seattle, Washington, “autonomous” zone Monday morning, revealing that he had been undercover there since Friday.

Posobiec streamed live on Periscope for just over 20 minutes as he appeared to be leaving the six-block region known as the “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone” (CHAZ) — or, more recently, the “Capitol Hill Occupied (or Organized) Protest” (CHOP).

The CHAZ was set up last week after the Seattle Police Department was ordered by local authorities to abandon the Eastern Precinct after days of confrontation with Black Lives Matter demonstrators, who quickly took over the area.

Read More

The first-ever nascent iodine Survival Shield X-2 Spray is finally here! Now available at 33% off!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Supreme Court Redefines 'Sex' in Federal Law in Orwellian Ruling

Supreme Court Redefines ‘Sex’ in Federal Law in Orwellian Ruling

Government
Comments
Police Misconduct Claims Fall to 10-Year Low in New York City

Police Misconduct Claims Fall to 10-Year Low in New York City

Government
Comments

Ilhan Omar On Defunding Minneapolis Police: ‘Can’t Reform’ Because It’s ‘Rotten To The Root’

Government
comments

Investigation Reveals How Cuomo & De Blasio Made Coronavirus Pandemic Worse

Government
comments

Gov. Cuomo Signs ‘Most Aggressive’ Police Reform Bill Into Law

Government
comments

Comments