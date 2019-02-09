Watch: Ocasio-Cortez Gaslights ‘Green New Deal’

The office of democratic socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has deleted a supplemental document explaining how to implement her “Green New Deal” that called for a jobs guarantee even for those “unwilling to work” and the elimination of “farting cows” and airplanes.

Robert Hockett, a Cornell law professor and adviser to Ocasio-Cortez, appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News on Friday and claimed Republicans doctored official documents that came directly from the congresswoman’s office.

Carlson asked Hockett about the Green New Deal guaranteeing “economic security for all who are unable or unwilling to work.”

“We never would and AOC has never said anything like that,” Hockett said. “I think you’re referring to some sort of document, some sort of doctored document that someone else has been circulating.” (Ocasio-Cortez’s chief of staff says the document was part of an early draft that “got leaked.” The document was not leaked, but published on Ocasio-Cortez’s website.)

Hockett then accused Republicans of putting out misinformation about the plan.

“Apparently some Republicans have put it out there, I don’t know the details,” he said.

Hockett again deflected when Carlson asked him about the plan’s goal of eliminating airplanes by building “high-speed rail at a scale where air travel stops becoming necessary.”

