Watch: Official 2017 Fake News Awards

Infowars has decided to answer President Trump’s call to hold a contest over which news network is the most “dishonest, corrupt, and distorted” in its political coverage.

Reporters Owen Shroyer and Rob Dew host the 2017 Fake News Awards. Strangely, most recipients of the prestigious award were not present to accept their trophies.

Watch the full show below to see the winners:

Several categories have been chosen to best represent the full spectrum of Fake News coverage.

Winner: Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough

Winner: Stephen Colbert

Winner: NY Times

Winner: CNN

Winner: Jim Acosta

Winner: Hillary Clinton (for once!)

Winner: Trump-Russia collusion


