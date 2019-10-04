Watch Out, Trump! Hollywood Celebrities Form 'Impeachment Task Force'

Hollywood celebrities have teamed up – Super Friends style – to form an “impeachment task force” tasked with supporting anti-Trump lawmakers on social media.

You read that right.

“The task force, designed to lead rapid response to Trump during the impeachment inquiry, has confirmed members including comedian Rosie O’Donnell; actors Tom Arnold, Ron Perlman and George Takei; and actresses Debra Messing and Alyssa Milano, The Democratic Coalition’s co-founder Scott Dworkin told Newsweek,” the magazine reported. “The task force launched a fundraising effort and basic plan on Thursday.”

“The group has already started meeting and is set to go live with its website next week.”

In other words, it’s basically the same celebrities that have been the most vocal against President Trump over the past several years.

O’Donnell, on the other hand, was in a public feud with Trump in the mid-2000s, long before his successful presidential run.

The intent of the fundraiser wasn’t reported, and it isn’t exactly clear given that the task force’s intent is to use its “massive social media following to protect House Democrats in the front lines of the impeachment inquiry on Trump,” according to Newsweek.

It also isn’t clear how the act of celebrities pushing their political agendas will be effective this time around because they’ve been doing in vain since the dawn of social media.

Rapper, T.I. & Alex Jones Discuss a wide array of topics on Part 2 of the ExpediTIously podcast.

By the way, we’re currently running our biggest sale since Christmas! Get 50% off products with double Patriot Points and free shipping during our Black Friday Comes Early Sale!