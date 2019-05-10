Watch: Owen Triggers Leftists With Infowars Posters!

Image Credits: flickr, eschipul.

Watch War Room Host Owen Shroyer trigger liberals in Austin, Texas, for bringing Infowars posters to the masses.


Catch the beginning of Shroyer’s journey where he attempts to reason with leftist protestors:


Take action in the third dimension! Personally strike back against censorship with this powerful poster campaign!


In a counterstrike against the coordinated censorship by Big Tech & MSM cartels, Infowars is launching a grassroots poster campaign to circumvent their digital blacklisting of independent voices. We’re bringing back the tried and true method of reaching people through the power of art and information in posters.


