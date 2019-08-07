Watch Panic in Times Square as People Confuse Motorcycle Sounds With Shooting

Two mass shootings happened in the US states of Texas and Ohio over the weekend, leaving 31 people dead and dozens more injured.

Hundreds of people could be seen running in panic for their lives in New York’s Times Square just before 10 pm on Tuesday after hearing the loud noise of a motorcycle backfiring and confusing it with gunshots.

People who witnessed the panic took to Twitter to share their videos.

The New York Police Department issued a statement about the incident in Times Square.


One user noted that US citizens have been suffering from stress following a series of mass shootings in the country in recent months.

She was echoed by another netizen who said that people in the US live in fear.

On Saturday, a gunman opened fire at visitors at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, killing 22 people. Nine more people lost their lives during a separate attack on a nightlife district in Dayton, Ohio, in the early hours of Sunday.


