Watch: Patriots Rally Around Viral Song About Jeffrey Epstein's Murder

Truth seekers are forcing questions about Jeffrey Epstein’s death into the mainstream, and Infowars’ $5000 “Epstein didn’t kill himself” music video contest is adding fuel to the fire.

Participants are tasked with making an awesome music video with The False Flags’ new punk rock anthem as the soundtrack, or re-record a song using our lyrics.

Check out some of our latest entries and read the rules below to join in!

1. William of Ockham

2. MAGA Titan (2 Submissions)

3. The INFOWAR Armory

4. Alex Jones Compilations

5. The Info Report

Infowars’ non eligible submission

Entries will be accepted through December 6. Winners will be announced December 13th.

Grab the song here: https://banned.video/watch?id=5ddc48e45f9ee10025fae916

Submit all entries to [email protected] to qualify for this contest!

Check out The Rules below:

• Make a video off the song audio provided or rerecord your own version using the lyrics

• Rob Dew will judge the contest based on View Count and “Badass-ness”

• Must be a video!

• Must have infowars.com or banned.video somewhere in the video.

• By entering the contest you agree to let Infowars broadcast, upload, stream and post your work in part or in full

• Submit your video links to [email protected]

• You can enter more than once

• Entries must be uploaded to Youtube, Facebook, Twitter, Vimeo, Live Leak, Daily Motion or any other social media platform so they can be embedded to Infowars.com and Newswars.com

• By entering the contest you agree to let Infowars broadcast, upload, stream and post your work in part or in full

• The Submission Must Contain The Following Information: Submitter’s name, home state, and credits (ie, editing, graphics, sound, etc.)

• In the subject line include 2019 Jeffrey Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself Video and your name

• All work must be free of copyright issues

• Any news clips used must be short and clearly fair use

• The majority of the Content must be newly created and previously unpublished

• Entry must contain no profanity, offensive language, nudity or otherwise objectionable material, the determination of which is solely at the discretion of InfoWars

Here are the lyrics!

Chorus 1 Jeffrey Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself X4 He was a victim of an Arkancide But Jeffrey Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself Verse 1 He Was Buddies with Bill Clinton Prince Andrew too He had a stable of girls For you to peruse But now well never know who Cause he didn’t kill himself Chorus 2 Jeffrey Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself X4 And I don’t care what Bill Barr says Cause Jeffrey Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself Verse 2 He had a big ol plane The Lolita express Padded Floors and no Secret Service But the Feds know who flew Thats why he didn’t kill himself Chorus 3 Jeffrey Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself X4 Well Bob Mueller cut a sweet heart deal and Jeffrey Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself SOLO Verse 3 Christmas Lights and Drywall These things don’t hang themselves Christmas Lights and Drywall These things don’t hang themselves and I know someone else who didn’t hang himself Chorus 4 Jeffrey Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself X4 Mossad once twice shy and Jeffrey Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself Verse 4 He had a master plan for a master race Eugenics and Jizzlane At his New Mexico place But we’ll never know who Cause he didn’t kill himself Chorus 5 Jeffrey Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself X4 He was a victim of the Arkancide JEFFREY EPSTEIN DIDN’T KILL HIM SELF!

