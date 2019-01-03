Watch: Pelosi Botches Acceptance Speech, Says 'I Think I Skipped A Couple of Pages' on Hot Mic

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appeared confused when her acceptance speech ran short Thursday.
After giving a rather short statement on reclaiming her former title as House Speaker, Pelosi was overheard on a hot mic claiming she “skipped a couple of pages” of her speech.
Kyle Olson of AmericanMirror.com has the report:
“As we take the oath of office today,” Pelosi said, “we accept responsibility as daunting and demanding as any previous generations of leadership have faced.
“Guided by the vision and values of our Founders, the sacrifice of our men and women in uniform,” she continued, “and the aspirations that we have for our children, let us meet that responsibility with wisdom, with courage, and with grace.”
Concluding moments later: “God bless you all and God bless the United States of America.”
Then she announced to herself, “I think I skipped a couple pages. I’m not sure,” on a hot mic.