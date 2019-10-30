Watch: Pentagon Releases Video of Baghdadi Raid

The Pentagon released video Wednesday showing the raid that led to the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Marine Corps General Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., commander of U.S. Central Command held a press briefing to provide more details of the U.S. special forces raid on al-Baghdadi’s compound in northern Syria.

“These fighters opened fire on our aircraft and what you see in the video is the actual response. With the assault force surrounding the compound, we repeatedly urged those inside to come out peacefully,” McKenzie said.

“I want to make it clear that despite the high-pressure and high-profile nature of this assault that every effort was made to avoid civilian casualties and to protect children we suspected would be in the compound.”

He noted that Baghdadi killed two children, not three as previously reported, upon detonating his suicide vest in the tunnel.

McKenzie also disclosed that the dog who cornered Baghdadi before he detonated his vest had recovered and “returned to duty” after encountering “exposed live electrical cables in the tunnel.”

BREAKING: The Pentagon holds a briefing on the raid that killed ISIS leader, and gives an update on the canine that was injured in the raid. #MTPDaily Gen. McKenzie: “I will also note he (the canine) has been returned to duty.” pic.twitter.com/FWC1BRSUe7 — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) October 30, 2019

