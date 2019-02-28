WATCH: Planned Parenthood Doc Said She Would “Break the Baby’s Neck” if Born Alive After Abortion

A Planned Parenthood abortionist’s shocking admission to a late-term abortion patient is back in the spotlight after Democrats in Congress repeatedly blocked bills to protect newborns from infanticide.

According to a former patient, the abortionist admitted that she would “break the baby’s neck” if he was born alive after a botched abortion.

The unnamed patient shared her horrifying experience with Pro-Life Action Ministries. She was 22 weeks pregnant when she went to a Planned Parenthood in St. Paul, Minnesota for an abortion in 2017, but she said she chose life after hearing what the abortionists would do to her son.

