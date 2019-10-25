Watch: Politically Incorrect 80s Flashback

Got 80s? To quote Back to the Future‘s Doc Brown, “When this baby hits 88 mph, you’re gonna see some serious s**t!”

President Ronald Reagan and Archie Bunker talk about gun control, John Wayne wants you to stop bellyaching and Barney Miller learns about the Trilateral Commission.

Also, the CIA launches a massive drug smuggling operation with a little help from their friends in Mena, Arkansas while the murders of teenagers Kevin Ives and Don Henry are profiled on Unsolved Mysteries, Gary Webb and Freeway Ricky Ross expose the crack cocaine epidemic and journalist Sarah McClendon questions President Bill Clinton about his CIA drug connections (1994).

To top it all off watch Bill Clinton lie to the American people in 1998 about his sexual relationship with Monica Lewinsky.

To be continued…. Politically Incorrect 1990s Flashback is NEXT!