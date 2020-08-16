Watch: Portland Antifa/Black Lives Matter Threaten To Murder Group Of Peaceful Protesters Because They're Not Far-Left

Portland Antifa and Black Lives Matter terrorists assaulted and threatened to murder a group of nonviolent men during a riot on Saturday night, calling them “fascists.”

The group of men who peacefully showed up, calling themselves American Wolf, were subjected to lasers pointed in their eyes and projectiles thrown by Antifa and BLM.

They're shining lasers in their eyes now #Portland pic.twitter.com/P9LlsW2VM7 — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) August 16, 2020

During the confrontation, the far-left extremists can be heard telling the men, “you’re playing with gang members, we’ll shoot every one of you.”

They had a limo – American Wolf riding in luxury #Portland pic.twitter.com/VvJKVzQ44b — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) August 16, 2020

The “American Wolf” group remained nonviolent, and even had a limousine that said “American Wolf” on the side waiting for them when the situation became too heated.

Antifa and BLM are threatening to kill the men.

"You're playing with gang members, we'll shoot every one of you." — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 16, 2020

They hit him in the head with a water bottle #Portland pic.twitter.com/o9ONHWxCW0 — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) August 16, 2020

Antifa and BLM continued to harass and assault them as they headed for their limo, calling them “nazis” and “fascists.”

Nearby, Portland police had declared a riot in the area, deploying tear gas at Antifa and BLM as they wreaked havoc.

Tear gas deployed, objects thrown as police as they charge & resisting arrest pic.twitter.com/JsaRp5sYxp — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) August 16, 2020

