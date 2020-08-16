Watch: Portland Antifa/Black Lives Matter Threaten To Murder Group Of Peaceful Protesters Because They're Not Far-Left

Image Credits: @KittyLists/Twitter.

Portland Antifa and Black Lives Matter terrorists assaulted and threatened to murder a group of nonviolent men during a riot on Saturday night, calling them “fascists.”

The group of men who peacefully showed up, calling themselves American Wolf, were subjected to lasers pointed in their eyes and projectiles thrown by Antifa and BLM.

During the confrontation, the far-left extremists can be heard telling the men, “you’re playing with gang members, we’ll shoot every one of you.”

The “American Wolf” group remained nonviolent, and even had a limousine that said “American Wolf” on the side waiting for them when the situation became too heated.

Antifa and BLM continued to harass and assault them as they headed for their limo, calling them “nazis” and “fascists.”

Nearby, Portland police had declared a riot in the area, deploying tear gas at Antifa and BLM as they wreaked havoc.

The Reopen America Back to School Special is now live! Save up to 60% on our most popular items!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

‘Unbelievably Disgusting’: #WrongTrump Trending After Robert Trump, President’s Younger Brother, Dies

‘Unbelievably Disgusting’: #WrongTrump Trending After Robert Trump, President’s Younger Brother, Dies

U.S. News
Comments
Conservative Journalist Arrested & Jailed Ahead Of 'ShadowGate' Documentary Release

Conservative Journalist Arrested & Jailed Ahead Of ‘ShadowGate’ Documentary Release

U.S. News
Comments

Watch As Biden’s Sheepdogs Eject Docile Journalists Before Anyone Can Ask Questions

U.S. News
comments

‘Don’t underestimate Joe’s ability to f*** things up’: Obama has shared private doubts about Biden’s 2020 chances

U.S. News
comments

President Trump’s Younger Brother Dies Of Unspecified Illness

U.S. News
comments

Comments