US President Donald Trump gave remarks in Poland Thursday, ahead of the G20 meeting in Hamburg, Germany.

President Trump also held a press conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

Trump also attacked CNN and NBC during the conference, intensifying his rivalry with the two “fake news” networks.

“I think what CNN did was unfortunate for them, as you know now they have some pretty serious problems. They have been fake news for a long time. They have been covering me in a very, very dishonest way. Do you have that also, by the way, Mr. President? With CNN and others, I mean, and others. NBC is equally as bad despite the fact that I made them a fortune with The Apprentice, but they forgot that. But, I will say that CNN has really taken it too seriously and I think they’ve hurt themselves very badly, very, very badly. And, what we want to see in the United States is honest, beautiful, free, but honest press. We want to see fair press. I think it’s a very important thing. We don’t want fake news. And, by the way, not everybody is fake news. But we don’t want fake news. Bad thing. Very bad for our country.”