Watch: President Trump Delivers Remarks at 68th Annual National Prayer Breakfast

President Donald Trump speaks at the annual congressional prayer breakfast, mere hours after Democrats tried and failed to impeach him.

The president also took a subtle jab at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, saying, “I don’t like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong, nor do I like people who say ‘I pray for you’ when you know that is not so.”

During the impeachment trial, Pelosi had claimed she “prays for the president all the time.”

Trump also took time to display headlines from Thursday’s morning newspapers reporting on his exoneration from the impeachment effort, calling it a “terrible ordeal by some very dishonest and corrupt people.”

“It was all bullshit” President Trump says on live TV talking about the liberal witch hunt. #bullschiff #bullshit pic.twitter.com/ONJz1kWz5Z — Darrin McBreen (@MediaRival) February 6, 2020



