Watch: President Trump Holds Press Conference With Mexican President Obrador + WH Press Sec McEnany Battles Media Over COVID

President Trump hosted a press conference with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday to celebrate the new USMCA trade deal and the renewed relationship between the United States and Mexico.

Soon after, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany gave a press briefing reiterating Trump’s points about the important meeting with Obrador, and battling the hostile mainstream media over the latest updates by the Coronavirus Task Force led by Vice President Mike Pence.

