Watch: President Trump Participates in Celebration of America

Instead of hosting Super Bowl LII winners the Philadelphia Eagles at the White House Tuesday, the President has instead opted to host a parade celebrating America.

On Monday Trump announced he would no longer host the Eagles at the White House after only 10 players agreed to attend.

“The Eagles wanted to send a smaller delegation, but the 1,000 fans planning to attend the event deserve better,” Trump wrote in a statement.

“These fans are still invited to the White House to be part of a different type of ceremony–one that will honor our great country, pay tribute to the heroes who fight to protect it, and loudly and proudly play the National Anthem. I will be there at 3:00p.m. with the United States Marine Band and the United States Army Chorus to celebrate America.”


