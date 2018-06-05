Watch: President Trump Participates in Celebration of America

Instead of hosting Super Bowl LII winners the Philadelphia Eagles at the White House Tuesday, the President has instead opted to host a parade celebrating America.

Watch the festivities below:



On Monday Trump announced he would no longer host the Eagles at the White House after only 10 players agreed to attend.

Trump just issued a statement that the Philadelphia Eagles are "unable to come" to the White House tomorrow "with their full team" because they "disagree with their president" on standing for the anthem. pic.twitter.com/HvCtKBT7pX — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 4, 2018

“The Eagles wanted to send a smaller delegation, but the 1,000 fans planning to attend the event deserve better,” Trump wrote in a statement.

“These fans are still invited to the White House to be part of a different type of ceremony–one that will honor our great country, pay tribute to the heroes who fight to protect it, and loudly and proudly play the National Anthem. I will be there at 3:00p.m. with the United States Marine Band and the United States Army Chorus to celebrate America.”