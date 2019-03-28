Live: President Trump Takes Victory Lap With MAGA Rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan

President Trump heads to Grand Rapids, Michigan, Thursday for a campaign rally where he’ll unleash on the fake news media’s exhaustive coverage of the FBI probe into Russian collusion.
If his tweets are any indication, Trump will also break down the dire need to secure the southern border, the “outrageous” Jussie Smollett case and more.
“Will be talking about the many exciting things that are happening to our Country, but also the car companies, & others, that are pouring back into Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, North & South Carolina & all over!” the president tweeted.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2019
On my way to Grand Rapids, Michigan right now. See you all very soon! #MAGA pic.twitter.com/JjGAijXlRT
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2019