Live: President Trump Takes Victory Lap With MAGA Rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan

President Trump heads to Grand Rapids, Michigan, Thursday for a campaign rally where he’ll unleash on the fake news media’s exhaustive coverage of the FBI probe into Russian collusion.

“Will be talking about the many exciting things that are happening to our Country, but also the car companies, & others, that are pouring back into Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, North & South Carolina & all over!” the president tweeted.

