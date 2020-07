President Trump sat down with the founder of sports and pop culture website Barstool Sports, Dave Portnoy, to discuss a wide variety of topics.

The self-described “apolitical” Portnoy told the president this was his first interview ever.

Throughout the discussion, the pair touch on Sacha Baron Cohen, kneeling sports players, coronavirus, Dr. Fauci, hip-hop and more.

