Watch: Press Sec Kayleigh McEnany Takes On Media Race Baiting & Defends Trump Rally

Image Credits: Drew Angerer/Getty Images.

Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany held a White House press briefing on Wednesday to address the law enforcement reform executive order President Trump signed and push back against the left’s efforts to totally defund police departments nationwide. McEnany also points out the media’s hypocrisy of promoting the Black Lives Matter protests but condemning Trump’s upcoming rally in Oklahoma due to the coronavirus.

