Watch: Protestor Dragged Out Trump-Putin Conference

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump’s new conference in Helsinki has been gatecrashed by a nuclear weapons protester just before the leaders arrived to address reporters.

Security guards scrambled to restrain a man as he held aloft a sign reading “Nuclear weapons ban treaty” ahead of the Russian and US Presidents arriving to their post-summit press conference.

Shock video showed the suited man, writer and activist Sam Husseini being bundled out of the room after trying to catch the attention of the world’s media as they waited for Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.

Read more