Watch: Psychotic Protester Screeches at Man For Shouting "Trump 2020!"

A mohawk-sporting leftist was confronted after screaming at Trump supporters, footage from Tuesday’s protests shows.

In the video, a leftist protester screams at the top of her lungs at people holding a “Trump 2020” flag, prompting a Trump supporter to try to match her scream while yelling, “Trump 2020.”

Fortunately, the militant-looking protester was dragged off and no violence came out of the incident.


Owen Shroyer was attacked by rabid leftists as he drove down the street in downtown Austin during the rioting this weekend.

Eliminate unwanted invaders from your body with Living Defense Plus now at 60% off!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Antifa Soy Boy Mocked For Crying Hysterically As Peer Unnecessarily Applies Tourniquet

Antifa Soy Boy Mocked For Crying Hysterically As Peer Unnecessarily Applies Tourniquet

U.S. News
Comments
NYC Protest Crowd Chants 'De Blasio, Resign'

NYC Protest Crowd Chants ‘De Blasio, Resign’

U.S. News
Comments

Twitter Claims ‘White Supremacists’ Are Posing As Antifa And Calling For Violence

U.S. News
comments

Video: Journalist Scolds NYT For Spreading ANTIFA Propaganda

U.S. News
comments

Almost $150,000 Raised Overnight For Black Police Captain Shot Dead by Looters

U.S. News
comments

Comments