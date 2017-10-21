Watch: Puerto Rico Gov. 'Very Grateful' For Trump's Fast Response To Hurricane Maria

Despite the media constantly trotting out San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz to bash President Trump for his response to Hurricane Maria, more and more evidence suggests that the President handled the crisis in an effective manner.

Puerto Rico’s Governor Ricardo Rosselló told MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Friday that he was thankful for the U.S. government’s fast response to the devastating aftermath caused by Hurricane Maria.

Co-host Willie Geist asked Rosselló what his thoughts were when Trump asked him to rate the performance of how the government responded to the hurricane:

Read more


Related Articles

Czech's 'Trump': Nationalist Billionaire Babis Wins Election In Landslide

Czech’s ‘Trump’: Nationalist Billionaire Babis Wins Election In Landslide

World News
Comments
Intel Agencies Warn ISIS May Be Plotting Poison Gas Attacks

Intel Agencies Warn ISIS May Be Plotting Poison Gas Attacks

World News
Comments

Spain Activates “Nuclear Option”: Will Seize Control Of Catalan Government, Force New Elections

World News
Comments

Smog Defies China’s Communist Party Congress

World News
Comments

Jack Posobiec On Why The Russia Narrative Is Collapsing

World News
Comments

Comments