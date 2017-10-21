Watch: Puerto Rico Gov. 'Very Grateful' For Trump's Fast Response To Hurricane Maria

Despite the media constantly trotting out San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz to bash President Trump for his response to Hurricane Maria, more and more evidence suggests that the President handled the crisis in an effective manner.

Puerto Rico’s Governor Ricardo Rosselló told MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Friday that he was thankful for the U.S. government’s fast response to the devastating aftermath caused by Hurricane Maria.

Co-host Willie Geist asked Rosselló what his thoughts were when Trump asked him to rate the performance of how the government responded to the hurricane:

