A YouTube channel called Kevin’s Corner that “tries to make sense out of nonsense” released a video on Friday showing how much emotional damage Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden caused black Americans after saying they’re not truly black if they don’t support him.

Psych! Kevin’s fake tears were meant to mock Creepy Joe Biden for the ridiculous “you ain’t black” comment.

