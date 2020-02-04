Watch: Rand Paul Reads 'Declined' Question About Eric Ciaramella During Impeachment Trial

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) took to the Senate floor during impeachment proceedings Tuesday and again posed a question he was prohibited from asking last week, concerning suspected whistleblower Eric Ciaramella’s ties to the National Security Council and possible motives.

Paul proceeded to read the question, which contained the reported whistleblower’s name, contending it did not concern a “whistleblower,” but rather questioned whether the court was aware Obama holdovers at the National Security Council may have conspired to impeach Trump ahead of impeachment proceedings.

On the floor of the U.S. Senate, Sen. @RandPaul reads and displays the question which Chief Justice Roberts declined to read last week during the Impeachment Trial. pic.twitter.com/nxZb255IbU — CSPAN (@cspan) February 4, 2020

“Now during the proceedings, I asked a question that was disallowed. And I’m going to ask that question again this morning, because the Constitution does protect debate and does protect the asking of questions,” Paul stated.

“I think they made a big mistake not allowing my question,” he added. “My question did not talk about anybody who is a whistleblower. My question did not accuse anybody of being a whistleblower.”

“And you say, well we should protect the whistleblower, and the whistleblower deserves anonymity. The law does not preserve anonymity,” Paul stated. “His boss is not supposed to say anything about him, he’s not supposed to be fired. I’m for that.”

“My point is, is by having such protection, such overzealous protection, we don’t get to the root of the matter of how this started,” Sen. Paul said. “‘Cause this could happen again.”

Last Thursday, Sen. Paul’s question was refused after being submitted to Chief Justice Roberts, who presided over the proceedings.

“The presiding officer declines to read the question as submitted,” Roberts said, prompting a firestorm over whether the move was legal.

Democrats and radical leftists are now calling for Rand Pauls arrest after a question from the Senator was refused in the trial against the President.

