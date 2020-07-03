WATCH: Rapper Calls Black Lives Matter "a movement given to us by George Soros"

Rapper Lord Jamar called out the Black Lives Matter movement as being another color revolution artificially created for black people by leftist billionaire George Soros.

“I’m not a Black Lives Matter supporter,” Jamar (real name Lorenzo Dechalus) says in the 2016 interview with DJVlad, now receiving renewed attention in light of recent George Floyd protests.

“No, absolutely not… Because it’s not our movement. This is a movement that was given to us by, you know, George Soros and his f***ing boys.”

Jamar says the “socially-engineered” movement is meant to take the place of grassroots “organic” movements which are harder to control.

“Because they saw how things were going and they didn’t want to go back to the 60s to where we started having our own organic movements. That was a big f***ing problem for them. So let’s give the people a movement that we can control. We’ll provide them the leaders and all this type of s**t. That’s what black lives matter is,” he said.

“This Black Lives Matter is a social engineering of how a civil rights movement should move,” he said. “And this is what we have to look at, not everything is organic.”

Jamar also called out the BLM movement’s lack of leadership, and pointed to how the LGBTQ movement has hijacked it for their own agenda.

“Look at the leaders of Black Lives Matter,” he said. “These lesbian women who are trying to incorporate, you know, LG whatever the f*** the letters are, incorporate their concerns into black people’s concerns. Go to the website. Look it up.”

Also check out a more recent interview with Lord Jamar where he claims the rioting and looting in recent weeks are being staged by paid agitators.





Bishop Larry Gaiters joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the structure of the ‘Black Skull & Bones’ behind the BLM organization.



Kneeling is the ultimate virtue signal

Our powerful DNA Force Plus is now back in stock at 50% off with double Patriot Points and free shipping!