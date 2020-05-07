Watch: Release Shelly Luther! Owen Shroyer Reports From Tx Governor's Mansion

Now that the Texas Governor, Attorney General and Supreme Court have all called for the release of jailed hair salon owner Shelly Luther, why is she still being held captive?

Owen Shroyer is in front of Governor Abbott’s mansion providing the latest updates on this case.

