Watch: Reporter Asks About "Pedo Joe Biden" At White House Press Briefing

A White House reporter asked if President Trump had any evidence of Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden’s pedophiliac activity during a press briefing Wednesday.

“Does the president have any evidence to back up his suggestions that Joe Biden is a pedophile or taking drugs?” the reporter asked Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

He quickly followed up with a second question, asking, “Without such evidence, if he’s simply speculating, why should the public trust him more than anything else?”

“I’d have to refer you to the campaign,” McEnany responded.

While President Trump has made no such suggestion, the reporter’s question was in reference to a retweet by Trump of another Twitter user Tuesday. The tweet from user @ConservUSA38, which showed Biden sniffing the wife of former defense secretary Ash Carter, stated, “We can beat them at their game,” supplemented with the hashtag #PedoBiden.

As noted by Infowars’ Jamie White, “The #PedoBiden hashtag isn’t unfounded: Biden has a well-known proclivity for crossing personal boundaries with woman and girls, evidenced not only with countless videos and pictures, but also credible allegations of more serious conduct by several Democrats, including former Nevada assemblywoman Lucy Flores and former staffer Tara Reade.”

The Save Infowars Super Sale is now live! Get up to 60% off our most popular products today!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

People React Better to Both Negative And Positive Events With More Sleep

People React Better to Both Negative And Positive Events With More Sleep

Health
Comments
FAUCI: I’m ‘Taking Vitamin D Supplements’ to Help Prevent COVID, ‘A Gram’ of Vitamin C ‘Would Be Fine’

FAUCI: I’m ‘Taking Vitamin D Supplements’ to Help Prevent COVID, ‘A Gram’ of Vitamin C ‘Would Be Fine’

Health
Comments

Mandatory Covid-19 Vaccination Is Unethical and Unscientific

Health
comments

The Evidence Keeps Piling up: Lockdowns Don’t Work

Health
comments

Research: COVID-19 Tests May be Detecting Traces of DEAD Virus, Giving ‘False Positives’ and EXAGGERATING Pandemic

Health
comments

Comments