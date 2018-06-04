Watch: Reporter Confronts Bill Clinton Over Lewinsky, #MeToo Movement

Former President Bill Clinton became heated in an interview aired Monday after being confronted over his affair with ex-White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

While discussing his new book with NBC host Craig Melvin, Clinton was questioned over whether he would have resigned had the Lewinsky scandal taken place during today’s #MeToo movement.

“I don’t think it would be an issue because people would be using the facts instead of the imagined facts,” Clinton said defensively. “If the facts were the same today I wouldn’t.”

Clinton attempted to shift the conversation onto accusations concerning President Donald Trump’s history with women before arguing he did “the right thing” while in office.

“I think I did the right thing,” Clinton said of his decision not to resign. “I defended the Constitution.”

While alleging support for the #MeToo movement, Clinton stated he did not believe he needed to apologize to Lewinsky’s face despite her recent op-ed taking responsibility for her part in the scandal.

“I have not talked to her…” Clinton said. “But I did say publicly on more than one occasion that I was sorry.”

A visibly agitated Clinton also went on to defend his treatment of women throughout his career, stating his decisions to appoint women to high-profile positions as Arkansas governor and Commander-in-Chief.

Clinton then pointed the finger at other presidents involved in similar scandals, including John F. Kennedy and Lyndon B. Johnson, who refused to resign as well.

“Someone should ask you these questions, because of the way you formulate the question. I dealt with it 20 years ago,” Clinton said. “And the American people, two-thirds of them, stayed with me. And I’ve tried to do a good job since them with my life and with my work. That’s all I have to say to you.”

The back-and-forth however did not touch on the more than a dozen allegations of rape and sexual assault by other women against Clinton.

Critics argue that both the media and the #MeToo movement have largely ignored Clinton’s past for political reasons.

