Watch: Residents Throw Parade For Governor Who Refused To Lock Down State

Image Credits: Drew Angerer | Getty.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem was treated to a parade by citizens who wanted to show thanks for her decision to keep the state’s businesses open and not enforce a “stay-at-home” order.

In a video posted to Twitter on Monday, Governor Noem wrote, “I am so blessed to serve the people of the great State of South Dakota. You folks made my day!”

The governor thanked the participants, calling the parade “overwhelming” and that it meant a lot to see the community come together and show their support.

This should serve as an example of the positive feedback leaders can be graced with if they do the right thing and don’t bow to the establishment’s pressure.

