Watch: Residents Throw Parade For Governor Who Refused To Lock Down State

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem was treated to a parade by citizens who wanted to show thanks for her decision to keep the state’s businesses open and not enforce a “stay-at-home” order.

In a video posted to Twitter on Monday, Governor Noem wrote, “I am so blessed to serve the people of the great State of South Dakota. You folks made my day!”

I am so blessed to serve the people of the great State of South Dakota. You folks made my day! pic.twitter.com/oy0e5KO9RZ — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) April 28, 2020

The governor thanked the participants, calling the parade “overwhelming” and that it meant a lot to see the community come together and show their support.

An emotional video of @govkristinoem thanking the parade organizers. Must see 🥺 pic.twitter.com/oLH4Ebr3wb — Emily Finn (@EmilyRoseFinn) April 28, 2020

This should serve as an example of the positive feedback leaders can be graced with if they do the right thing and don’t bow to the establishment’s pressure.

Get what you and your family need with today’s top-selling products now!