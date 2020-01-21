Watch: Richmond Rallies Against Ralph Northam

Attendees of the gun rally in Richmond, Virginia explain the truth about why they are rallying, their opinions on Ralph Northam and why the Second Amendment is so important to preserving the Republic.

See more footage of Savanah’s trip to Richmond below:

Let's hear from a female attendee of today's Richmond gun rally: "I feel safe, especially with guns" pic.twitter.com/T1qgbwgI67 — Savanah H. (@sav_says_) January 20, 2020

Vietnamese Americans for Trump at the Richmond Gun Rally: “We have to protect our right to have guns to defend freedom and democracy” #AsiansForTrump pic.twitter.com/1MFz11JU2r — Savanah H. (@sav_says_) January 20, 2020

Protesters Peaceful at Virginia Gun Rally! https://t.co/2IXeZqjstE — Savanah H. (@sav_says_) January 20, 2020

Live At Richmond Gun Rally https://t.co/v0RhlPFqu2 — Savanah H. (@sav_says_) January 20, 2020

