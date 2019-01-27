Watch: Roger Stone's First Tour Of Raided House

Roger Stone takes Infowars through his house in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, and discusses Mueller’s pre-dawn FBI raid.

“This was the most harrowing and terrifying experience of my life,” Stone said, before walking Infowars through the scenario from room to room.

29 FBI agents and over a dozen vehicles descended on Stone’s property as CNN conveniently captured the raid in a clear tip-off from the FBI.

Roger Stone joins Alex Jones live via Skype to give the exclusive, first interview after his press conference was turned into a heckling fiasco to stop him from speaking the truth about the phony crimes he’s been charged with committing by the infamous Robert Mueller.


Roger Stone, ahead of arraignment, says he would discuss cooperating with special counsel

Feds send more agents to get Roger Stone than bin Laden!

