Watch: Russian Spec Ops Reveal Light-Based 'Hallucinogenic' Weapon

Image Credits: YouTube Screenshot, The Russian Presidential Press and Information Office / Wikimedia Commons.

Earlier, Sputnik already reported on the capabilities of a larger, vehicle and ship-based suppression system designed to blind enemy sniper sights, laser rangefinders and guidance systems.

Defense Ministry footage featuring a Spetsnaz engineering unit drilling for close-quarters fighting has shown off the work of an armored shield fitted with a system of bright flashing lights aimed at disorienting the enemy.

The video, shot at the Mulino training ground in Nizhny Novgorod region about 400 km east of Moscow, shows the shield in use in a scenario against terrorists holed up in various rooms of a concrete house as it is stormed by Spetsnaz.

(Photo by The Russian Presidential Press and Information Office / Wikimedia Commons)

According to Russia’s Rossiysakaya Gazeta newspaper, the interval in the shield’s flashing was carefully chosen by engineers to temporarily blind the enemy, disorient him and even cause hallucinations.

A similar but larger system, known as the Filin 5P-42, is being deployed on several of the Russian Navy’s warships. Last month, a representative of the company creating the Filin told Sputnik that engineers are continuing to tweak the system and fit it with a variety of upgrades, including improved range, “weight and size characteristics and lower power consumption.”


