Watch: Schiff Is So Busted!

Millie Weaver recently reported that, according to sources, the supposed whistleblower that triggered the impeachment inquiry into motion is really nothing more than cover for ‘warranted’ electronic surveillance monitoring the Trump administration’s investigations into corruption tied to Ukraine.

Revelations from the House Impeachment Inquiry report confirm that Schiff has warrants to obtain phone records confirming Schiff appears to have been eavesdropping on the President’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, the Whitehouse, Republican members of congress, and others.

