WATCH: Screaming Rashida Tlaib Physically Removed From 2016 Trump Event

A video resurfaced Saturday of Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib being forcibly removed from an Aug. 8, 2016 Trump campaign event in Detroit while screaming, “You guys are crazy!”

Footage showed two security officials holding Tlaib by her arms and guiding her toward the exit while she screamed at the crowd gathered for Trump’s speech. Tlaib was reportedly among at least 14 protesters removed from the event that evening.

The event, which took place at the Cobo Center in Detroit and was hosted by the Detroit Economic Club, took place just ahead of 2016 presidential election. His speech that evening was reportedly focused on taxes, repealing Obamacare, and bolstering the economy.

Other protesters could reportedly be heard yelling, “Tiny hands, tiny hands,” “Racist!” and “Boo boo, shame on you!” toward the future president as he spoke.

