In a Senate committee hearing with FBI director Chris Wray, Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul unloads on BLM and the corporations that are giving them millions of dollars supporting their terrorist acts.



Rand Paul shuts down Fauci’s Season 2 Novel but Twitter & Google are actively flushing down the memory-hole the Scott Atlas exchange with reporter on the difference between science and authority figures.

The Emergency Election Sale is now live! Get 30% to 60% off our most popular products today!