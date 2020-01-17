WATCH: Sheriff’s Deputy Vows To Defy ‘Unconstitutional’ Gun Control

Tripp Kester, a sheriff’s deputy in North Carolina’s Davidson County, channeled the civic sentiment of many American patriots this week at a meeting of his county’s board of commissioners, which voted unanimously to adopt Second Amendment “sanctuary county” status.

In neighboring Virginia, Democrat lawmakers are touting sweeping gun control proposals that could create a constitutional crisis.

The Democrat-controlled Virginia Senate passed three gun control bills Thursday which ban multiple gun purchases per month, mandate background checks for private gun sales, and compel local government gun bans for public events.

Though Democrats decided not to press forward with a proposed assault rifle transfer ban, Democrat governor Ralph Northam issued an executive order banning guns at a Jan. 20 Second Amendment rally in Richmond and is expected to sign the new Senate gun control bills into law if they pass the Democrat-controlled General Assembly.

The Virginia Democrats’ increasingly radicalized plans leave patriots scrambling for solutions. That patriotic movement has clearly spread to North Carolina, where Democrat Roy Cooper reigns as governor.

“The Constitution needs no explanation. It’s been enforced for several hundred years now. It’s easy to understand. It says what it means. It means what it says,” Tripp Kester stated in his remarks at the meeting in Davidson County, North Carolina on Tuesday.

Kester’s speech citing the Declaration of Independence’s promise of inalienable rights in convincing the Board to join with five nearby “sister counties” is inspiring patriots online. Watch it here:



Alex Jones breaks down the news that Gov. Northham is using Martial Law tactics to infringe on the rights of Virginians.

When journalist Patrick Howley broke the news in 2019 that Virginia Democrat governor Ralph Northam featured a blackface/KKK photograph in his medical school yearbook and lieutenant governor Justin Fairfax was accused of sexual assault in an incident covered up by the mainstream press, Democrats and the media expressed outrage but official Republicans failed to deliver any meaningful changes to the state’s governing structure. Now, with the Second Amendment under assault, citizens and members of sheriff’s departments are tasked with designing lawful resistance to the radical Democrat regime.

Sheriff Scott Jenkins of Culpepper County devised a unique way to circumvent Democrat gun control plans, proposing to deputize the lawful gun owners in his county, pending background checks, so that his citizens can enjoy the protections of law enforcement and retain their firearms. Jenkins said in a recent public forum that there is nothing legally prohibiting him from pursuing this course of action.

“I’ve talked to a number of sheriffs…There are sheriffs who feel just as strongly as I do about the Second Amendment. They’re good men and women serving the will of the people that elected them,” Jenkins said in an interview, saying that “the time is coming soon” for sheriffs and attorneys to begin realistic preparations for a lawful citizen Second Amendment defense across the state.

National File reported Thursday on a challenge to Virginia governor Northam’s banning of guns at an upcoming January 20 pro-gun rally in Richmond:

A lawsuit, challenging Governor Ralph “Blackface” Northam’s executive order banning guns from the Virginia Capitol, has been filed, an official from the office of the Virginia Attorney General revealed.

According to WTKR, a hearing was scheduled for 1:30 p.m., on Thursday afternoon in the Richmond Circuit Court.

The lawsuit comes as a response to Gov. Northam declaring a state of emergency on Tuesday night over alleged threats from militia groups planning to form a gun rights rally on Monday.

Gov. Northam’s emergency order declared the banning of all kinds of weapons on the Capitol’s grounds, including firearms, from Friday in order to prevent any potential violence ahead of the rally…

According to a statement from Gun Owners of America: “Gun Owners of America and the Virginia Citizens Defense League (VCDL) are filing an Emergency Injunction against the governor’s actions. His action infringes on both the First and Second Amendment rights of Virginian’s who wish to peaceably assemble to petition their government, while at the same time not surrendering their right to self-defense. This rally is held annually with thousands of participants and without incident. The only difference this year is that, in response to the Democrats’ attempt to eviscerate the Second Amendment, a much larger crowd is expected.”

The emergency order to ban firearms has caused widespread controversy.

West Virginia even planned to accept Virginian counties planning to secede from the state over gun rights.

By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of the up to 50% off savings on our storable food!