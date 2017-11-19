Watch: SNL Rips Al Franken Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations

“Saturday Night Live” tackled allegations of sexual misconduct against Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.), saying that a photo showing the former “SNL” writer and performer appearing to grope a Los Angeles radio host while she was sleeping “looks bad” and “is bad.”

“Thursday is Thanksgiving, and there is so much to be thankful for this year. Unless you’re a human woman,” anchor Colin Jost said during the show’s “Weekend Update” segment.

“Sen. Al Franken is being accused of sexual misconduct on a 2006 USO tour by Leeann Tweeden, who posted this photo of Franken apparently groping her breasts while she was asleep,” he said. “Now I know this photo looks bad. But remember, it also is bad.”

