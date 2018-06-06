Watch: Soldier Leads Cops on Chase After Stealing Armored Vehicle

A soldier in Virginia was arrested Tuesday evening after stealing an armored vehicle from a National Guard base.

According to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, the unidentified man, who stole the armored personnel carrier from Fort Pickett, led police on a 60-mile chase.

Video uploaded to social media shows the military vehicle surrounded by police cars as it passes a local gas station.

The vehicle, which reached top speeds of 45 miles per hour, eventually made its way to downtown Richmond.

Police say the soldier eventually stopped and exited the vehicle near City Hall roughly 2 hours after the chase began.

“It sounds like he pretty much just stopped on his own accord,” State Police Sgt. Keeli Hill told the Times-Dispatch.

Witnesses at the scene said before being taken into custody, the soldier was attacked by a police dog and shot with a Taser.

Police said no injuries or accidents related to the incident were reported and that the armored vehicle was not equipped with any weapons.

Charges against the soldier are still pending as the incident remains under investigation. It has not yet been revealed how the man was able to steal the personnel carrier.