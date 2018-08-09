Watch: Someone Plastered Several Trump Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Pro-Trump activists recently installed Donald Trump stars on Hollywood Boulevard, weeks after a deranged leftist destroyed the president’s star with a pickaxe.

@TheFaction1776, who says he works with street artist Sabo to produce anti-PC art installations, uploaded video of the act Thursday, in which two people are seen placing several Trump stars around Director Rob Reiner’s star.

“Keep taking down the @realDonaldTrump star, and we will further spread Trump Derangement Syndrome by installing a never ending stream of stars,” The Faction wrote on Twitter.

Last month, a Trump-hating leftist was arrested after destroying the president’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Now the West Hollywood City Council is urging the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and the Los Angeles City Council to outright remove the star because of Trump’s alleged “disturbing treatment of women and other actions.”

As Lauren DeBellis Appell writes at Fox News: “They can remove President Trump’s star from Hollywood Boulevard, but he still occupies 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.”

While we have you…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Google Searches for 'Infowars' Skyrocket After Tech Purge

Google Searches for ‘Infowars’ Skyrocket After Tech Purge

U.S. News
Comments
Video: Masked Antifa Thug Attacks Security Guard With Megaphone

Video: Masked Antifa Thug Attacks Security Guard With Megaphone

U.S. News
Comments

‘We Need More Banning’: Weekly Standard Calls For More Big Tech Censorship In Wake Of Alex Jones Purge

U.S. News
Comments

“Heavily Armed” Muslim Extremists Arrested In NM; Trained 11 Children To Commit School Shootings

U.S. News
Comments

Rudy Giuliani: Robert Mueller is Now Implicated in Collusion and Soft Coup Attempt

U.S. News
Comments

Comments