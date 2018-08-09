Watch: Someone Plastered Several Trump Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Pro-Trump activists recently installed Donald Trump stars on Hollywood Boulevard, weeks after a deranged leftist destroyed the president’s star with a pickaxe.

@TheFaction1776, who says he works with street artist Sabo to produce anti-PC art installations, uploaded video of the act Thursday, in which two people are seen placing several Trump stars around Director Rob Reiner’s star.

Keep taking down the @realDonaldTrump star, and we will further spread Trump Derangement Syndrome by installing a never ending stream of stars. pic.twitter.com/6s0Y3YIkY5 — The Faction (@TheFaction1776) August 9, 2018

“Keep taking down the @realDonaldTrump star, and we will further spread Trump Derangement Syndrome by installing a never ending stream of stars,” The Faction wrote on Twitter.

Take down his star, and we will descend upon you with 30 fresh new stars. We are MAGA Legion. pic.twitter.com/vsPLW0ohdn — The Faction (@TheFaction1776) August 9, 2018

Last month, a Trump-hating leftist was arrested after destroying the president’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Now the West Hollywood City Council is urging the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and the Los Angeles City Council to outright remove the star because of Trump’s alleged “disturbing treatment of women and other actions.”

As Lauren DeBellis Appell writes at Fox News: “They can remove President Trump’s star from Hollywood Boulevard, but he still occupies 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.”