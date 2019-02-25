Watch - Spike Lee at Oscars: Americans Must 'Mobilize' Against Trump in 2020

Image Credits: José Cruz, Wikimedia Commons.

BlacKkKlansman director Spike Lee lectured Americans during the 2019 Academy Awards on Sunday evening, suggesting voters must reject President Trump in next year’s presidential election.

While accepting his award for Best Adapted Screenplay for “BlacKkKlansman,” Lee said Americans must “all mobilize” for the 2020 presidential election to “all be on the right side of history.”

“The 2020 presidential election is around the corner,” Lee said. “Let’s all mobilize, let’s all be on the right side of history. Make the moral choice between love versus hate. Let’s do the right thing. You know I had to get that in there.”

Lee accepted his first Oscar after trashing the Academy Awards, claiming black Americans only win Oscars once a decade and that black Americans, if not part of the filmmaking process, “don’t got a voice.”

“Gatekeepers decide what films they’re making and what films they’re not making and if we’re not in the room we don’t got a voice,” Lee said. “If we’re not in the room it can be a drought, a feast to famine.”


