WATCH: Stephen A. Smith: Nets Hiring of Steve Nash is ‘White Privilege’

ESPN sports commentator Stephen A. Smith blasted the Brooklyn Nets hiring of Steve Nash as their head coach, calling the move a sign of “white privilege.”

Smith prefaced his comments on white privilege noting that Nash has a lot of experience on the court, is extremely intelligent, is universally liked, is a leader, and deserves this opportunity. But then Smith segues to the claim that because Nash is white, he doesn’t deserve it as much as black candidates might.

“There is no way around it,” Stephen A. Smith said of the Nets bringing on Nash. “This is white privilege. This doesn’t happen for a black man.

