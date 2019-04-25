Watch: Students Recoil at Creepy Joe Groping Footage

Students at the University of Iowa campus recoiled in disgust when presented footage of Democrat presidential frontrunner Joe Biden making unwanted advances on women.

In a Campus Reform report coinciding with Biden’s presidential announcement Thursday, young women were asked how they feel about footage of Biden groping women and children, as he is wont to do.

“That’s definitely excessive, there’s no reason to be grabbing at people like that,” one student says.

“He’s very close to them… oh my gosh,” uttered another.

After the leftist #MeToo movement threatened to derail his presidential aspirations, Biden had to address his past as a serial groper in an apology earlier this month.

The former Vice President’s apology video was later hilariously mocked by President Donald Trump on Twitter.


Related Articles

Joe Biden Launches His Campaign on the Lie That Trump Said Neo-Nazis Were "Very Fine People"

Joe Biden Launches His Campaign on the Lie That Trump Said Neo-Nazis Were “Very Fine People”

U.S. News
Comments
Watch: Bernie Compares Felons Voting to Women and Black Voting Rights

Watch: Bernie Compares Felons Voting to Women and Black Voting Rights

U.S. News
Comments

“Our Very Democracy Is At Stake” – Joe Biden Launches Campaign For President

U.S. News
comments

VIDEO: Masked, heavily armed men escort migrants across AZ border

U.S. News
comments

Ohio bill introduced to ban drag shows from involving, sexualizing children

U.S. News
comments

Comments