Watch: Students Recoil at Creepy Joe Groping Footage

Students at the University of Iowa campus recoiled in disgust when presented footage of Democrat presidential frontrunner Joe Biden making unwanted advances on women.

In a Campus Reform report coinciding with Biden’s presidential announcement Thursday, young women were asked how they feel about footage of Biden groping women and children, as he is wont to do.

“That’s definitely excessive, there’s no reason to be grabbing at people like that,” one student says.

“He’s very close to them… oh my gosh,” uttered another.

After the leftist #MeToo movement threatened to derail his presidential aspirations, Biden had to address his past as a serial groper in an apology earlier this month.

The former Vice President’s apology video was later hilariously mocked by President Donald Trump on Twitter.