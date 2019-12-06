Watch: Students Want 'Free' Tuition For Illegals - But Won't Donate Their Own Money

Campus Reform’s Eduardo Neret recently went to the University of South Florida to ask students about free tuition for illegal immigrants.

Neret initially asked students if they believe education is a human right, a notion with which many students agreed.

“Education is for everyone. It’s not just for selected people,” one student said.

After these responses, Neret asked students if this applied to illegal immigrants, and whether illegal immigrants deserve free tuition. Most students said that illegal immigrant students should have free tuition.

“These kinds of resources shouldn’t be limited to people who are documented,” another student added.

“Immigrants deserve, be it illegal, deserve education as a human right.”

However, when asked if they would contribute to a fund to provide illegal immigrants tuition since illegal immigrants currently do not have access to federal financial aid, many students claimed they don’t have the money to do so.



“We are trying to raise money for tuition for undocumented immigrants since they don’t have access [to education]. Would you be willing to give some money for that tuition?” Neret asked.

“Your girl is broke,” one student said after claiming illegal immigrants should have free tuition.

“I’ll have to pass on that one,” another student said.

“But it’s a human right, though,” Neret reminded the student.

Other students said they could not contribute because they did not have cash. Neret said they could pay with mobile payment service applications like Venmo, which is a popular form of payment among college students. Many students denied having the Venmo app.

“It shouldn’t be my duty to raise the money,” a student argued. “This country has more than enough money distributed in the hands of the wrong individuals.”



