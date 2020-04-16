Watch: Stunning Aerial Footage of Michigan Lockdown Protest

Thousands of patriots descended upon Lansing, Michigan, on Thursday to protest draconian lockdown orders issued by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The demonstration, called ‘Operation Gridlock,’ drew an estimated 10,000 vehicles according to organizer Meshawn Maddock of the Michigan Conservative Coalition.

Stunning aerial footage reveals the size and scope of the rally, with lines of cars and trucks packed with fed-up Michiganders stretching for miles and filling city streets.

“Almost all of the people got into their cars with the people that they have been sheltering with, packed a snack, drove to Lansing to show their protest,” Maddock told Fox News host Neil Cavuto. “The most fun that they had was in the last 48 hours making signs.”

“When you look into these cars … you see a bookstore. You see a coffee shop owner, a small insurance agency owner, a paint store owner, landscapers, bricklayers, I could go on and on. These are real people with real families and bills to pay. They have mortgages to pay.”

