Skip to content
The
The
Alex Jones
Radio Show
Listen now
Watch Now
Radio Show
Watch
About Alex Jones
Radio Show Archive
Newsletter Sign Up
News
Special Reports
U.S. News
World News
Economy
Government
World at War
Health
Science & Technology
Globalism
Hot News
Videos
All Videos
Nightly News
PrisonPlanet.tv
Store
Store
Classic Store
Top Stories
Breaking News
Contact
Affiliates
Contributors
Social Media
Watch Live
Breaking
Store
WATCH: Sudden Infant Death Syndrome Linked to Routine Vaccines
A mother’s story
World Mercury Project
-
December 20, 2017
Comments
Image Credits:
Mysudbury.ca Ouisudbury.ca/Flickr
.
More:
Related Articles
Donald Trump And The Truth About Diet Coke
Health
Comments
Flu Shots Double Your Chances Of Catching The Flu The Following Year
Health
Comments
Vaccine Advocates Reportedly Funded by Vaccine Makers
Health
Comments
Big Pharma Smearing Critics of Questionable Vaccines
Health
Comments
32 Planned Parenthood Centers Shut Down In 2017
Health
Comments
Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.