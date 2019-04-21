Watch Sunday Show Live! MSM Claims Reporting On Islamic Easter Bombing Massacre Is Racist

Image Credits: Stringer/Getty Images.

Alex Jones breaks down how the corporate mainstream media is already whitewashing the Sri Lankan Easter terror bombing to advance their narrative that Islam is a religion of peace compared to Christianity, despite the wave of hundreds of attacks against churches throughout Europe.


‘Soylent Green’? State Poised to Legalize Human Composting

5-Year-Old Boy Shows ‘Real Signs of Recovery’ Following Mall of America Attack

